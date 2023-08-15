Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH decreased its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 349,039 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,649 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Accenture were worth $99,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Accenture by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,642,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,440,976,000 after buying an additional 2,163,582 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,271,540 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,002,625,000 after buying an additional 223,509 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Accenture by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,475,017 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,528,314,000 after buying an additional 1,710,992 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Accenture by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,296,119 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,877,293,000 after buying an additional 354,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,850,765,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Insider Activity at Accenture

In related news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $403,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,151,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $403,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,151,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 7,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.60, for a total transaction of $2,244,200.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 36,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,552,500.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,774 shares of company stock worth $8,138,451 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price target on Accenture from $316.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler upgraded Accenture from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $250.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Societe Generale increased their price objective on Accenture from $314.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. TD Cowen lowered Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $329.20.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ACN

Accenture Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE ACN traded down $3.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $308.32. 487,532 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,387,930. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $242.80 and a 1 year high of $327.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $312.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $289.80. The stock has a market cap of $204.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.79, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.23.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.23. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $16.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.