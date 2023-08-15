Acerinox, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) Short Interest Update

Acerinox, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANIOY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the July 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Acerinox Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ANIOY opened at $4.98 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Acerinox has a twelve month low of $3.93 and a twelve month high of $5.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.48.

Get Acerinox alerts:

Acerinox Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th were given a dividend of $0.1159 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. This is an increase from Acerinox’s previous dividend of $0.11. Acerinox’s payout ratio is 11.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upgraded Acerinox from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Acerinox from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Acerinox

Acerinox Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Acerinox SA is a holding company. It is engaged through its subsidiaries in manufacturing, transformation and marketing of stainless steel products. It operates through the following segments: Flat Stainless Steel Products, Long Stainless Steel Products, and Other. The Flat Stainless Steel Products segment includes slabs, coils, plates, flats, circles, and sheet bars.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Acerinox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acerinox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.