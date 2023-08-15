Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of ACXP traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.74. The company had a trading volume of 2,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,686. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.94. The stock has a market cap of $22.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of -1.01. Acurx Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.61 and a 52 week high of $4.63.

Get Acurx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acurx Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Acurx Pharmaceuticals stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACXP – Free Report) by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned 0.17% of Acurx Pharmaceuticals worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

View Our Latest Research Report on ACXP

About Acurx Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibiotics to treat bacterial infections. The company's lead antibiotic candidate is ibezapolstat, a novel mechanism of action that targets the polymerase IIIC enzyme that has completed Phase IIa clinical trial to treat patients with clostridium difficile infections.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Acurx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acurx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.