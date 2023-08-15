Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Short Interest Up 6.3% in July

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,550,000 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the July 15th total of 8,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.8 days.

Insider Activity

In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, CFO Tycho Peterson sold 134,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total value of $1,098,582.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 399,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,249,642.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Nitin Sood sold 5,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total transaction of $38,320.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 225,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,527,927.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tycho Peterson sold 134,961 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total transaction of $1,098,582.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 399,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,249,642.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 248,613 shares of company stock valued at $2,006,083 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adaptive Biotechnologies

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADPT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 329,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,569,000 after acquiring an additional 49,451 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter worth about $160,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 4,047 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 176.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 3,380 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter worth about $1,284,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Price Performance

ADPT stock opened at $6.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.81. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a 12 month low of $5.96 and a 12 month high of $12.79.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.33). Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 43.10% and a negative net margin of 100.69%. The company had revenue of $48.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. Adaptive Biotechnologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ, a platform and core immunosequencing product that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

