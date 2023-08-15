Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) Director Sells $65,400.00 in Stock

Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) Director William W. Burke sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total value of $65,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,615.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Adtalem Global Education Stock Performance
NYSE ATGE traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $42.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 274,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,105. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.59 and a 12 month high of $47.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.80. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.
Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 6.51%. The company had revenue of $364.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.89 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Adtalem Global Education’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adtalem Global Education
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ATGE. Barrington Research raised their price target on Adtalem Global Education from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Adtalem Global Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Adtalem Global Education from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Adtalem Global Education in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.
Adtalem Global Education Company Profile
Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry.
