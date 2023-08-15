Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) Director Sells $65,400.00 in Stock

Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) Director William W. Burke sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total value of $65,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,615.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Adtalem Global Education Stock Performance

NYSE ATGE traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $42.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 274,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,105. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.59 and a 12 month high of $47.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.80. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 6.51%. The company had revenue of $364.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.89 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Adtalem Global Education’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adtalem Global Education

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 5,641,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,599,000 after purchasing an additional 611,402 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,303,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,581,000 after purchasing an additional 115,954 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,931,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,466,000 after purchasing an additional 143,109 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,766,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,721,000 after purchasing an additional 173,738 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,575,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,837,000 after purchasing an additional 27,748 shares during the period. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ATGE. Barrington Research raised their price target on Adtalem Global Education from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Adtalem Global Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Adtalem Global Education from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Adtalem Global Education in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry.

