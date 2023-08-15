Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) is Thompson Davis & CO. Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Free Report) by 47.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,945 shares during the period. Aehr Test Systems accounts for approximately 1.8% of Thompson Davis & CO. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. owned about 0.15% of Aehr Test Systems worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aehr Test Systems by 217.1% in the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 891,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,921,000 after buying an additional 610,425 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Aehr Test Systems by 114.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 721,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,505,000 after buying an additional 384,636 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Aehr Test Systems by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 766,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,791,000 after buying an additional 253,700 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Aehr Test Systems by 181.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 344,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,924,000 after buying an additional 221,983 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. bought a new position in Aehr Test Systems in the 1st quarter worth $6,676,000. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AEHR has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Aehr Test Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Aehr Test Systems from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th.

Aehr Test Systems Stock Performance

Shares of AEHR traded down $1.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.98. 120,586 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,414,812. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.57 and a 200-day moving average of $36.22. Aehr Test Systems has a 52 week low of $13.00 and a 52 week high of $54.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.54 and a beta of 2.01.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.30 million. Aehr Test Systems had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 24.70%. Sell-side analysts predict that Aehr Test Systems will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aehr Test Systems news, Director Mario M. Rosati sold 1,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total value of $49,409.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Aehr Test Systems news, Director Mario M. Rosati sold 1,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total value of $49,409.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gayn Erickson sold 50,000 shares of Aehr Test Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 550,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,751,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 430,285 shares of company stock valued at $21,638,362 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

About Aehr Test Systems

Aehr Test Systems provides test systems for burning-in semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and package part form worldwide. Its products include ABTS system that is used in the production and qualification testing of packaged parts for lower power and higher power logic devices, as well as for common types of memory devices; and FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems that are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems for burn-in and functional test of complex devices, such as leading-edge silicon carbide-based power semiconductors, memories, digital signal processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and integrated optical devices.

Featured Stories

