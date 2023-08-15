Affimed’s (AFMD) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $5.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Affimed in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Affimed in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Affimed from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $5.29.

Affimed Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AFMD opened at $0.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.80. Affimed has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $3.36. The company has a market cap of $85.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.05.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 million. Affimed had a negative return on equity of 79.96% and a negative net margin of 357.49%. As a group, research analysts expect that Affimed will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Affimed by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Affimed by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,386,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,060,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Affimed by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 302,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 5,513 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Affimed by 258.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 6,464 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Affimed by 27.9% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 29,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 6,509 shares during the period. 39.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Germany, and Europe. Its lead product candidates include AFM13 that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for CD30-positive lymphoma, Phase II clinical trial for hodgkin lymphoma, and completed Phase II clinical study for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; AFM24, a tetravalent, bispecific epidermal growth factor receptor, and CD16A-binding innate cell engager, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of advanced cancers; and AFM28, an innate cell engager (ICE), which is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia.

