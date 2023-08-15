Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) Short Interest Update

Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 723,000 shares, a growth of 19.5% from the July 15th total of 605,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 215,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Afya Stock Down 0.5 %
Afya stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.00. The stock had a trading volume of 13,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,734. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Afya has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $17.02.
Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.03). Afya had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 14.63%. The firm had revenue of $136.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.56 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Afya will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Undergrad, Continuing Education, and Digital Services. It offers educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.
