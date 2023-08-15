Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) Short Interest Update

Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 723,000 shares, a growth of 19.5% from the July 15th total of 605,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 215,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Afya Stock Down 0.5 %

Afya stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.00. The stock had a trading volume of 13,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,734. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Afya has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $17.02.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.03). Afya had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 14.63%. The firm had revenue of $136.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.56 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Afya will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Afya

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AFYA. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Afya by 11.7% in the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 38,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 4,078 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of Afya in the fourth quarter valued at about $328,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Afya by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Afya during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,206,000. Finally, Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Afya during the second quarter worth about $218,000. 61.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Undergrad, Continuing Education, and Digital Services. It offers educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

