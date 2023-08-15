AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Shares Acquired by Jag Capital Management LLC

Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 45.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,999 shares during the quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AGCO were worth $2,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AGCO in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,645,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in AGCO by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 2,451 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in AGCO in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $472,000. Mirova US LLC increased its position in AGCO by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 737,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,688,000 after acquiring an additional 118,750 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in AGCO by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. 78.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on AGCO from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on AGCO from $169.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on AGCO from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on AGCO from $185.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on AGCO from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.64.

Shares of AGCO stock traded down $3.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $121.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 342,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,003. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. AGCO Co. has a 1-year low of $93.53 and a 1-year high of $145.53.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 29.56% and a net margin of 7.84%. AGCO’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.82%.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

