AgeX Therapeutics (NYSE:AGE) Trading Down 9.6%

AgeX Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:AGE – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 9.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.76 and last traded at $0.77. Approximately 11,774 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 22,631 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.85.

AgeX Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.65. The company has a market cap of $29.15 million, a P/E ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.71.

AgeX Therapeutics (NYSE:AGE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of AgeX Therapeutics

AgeX Therapeutics Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AgeX Therapeutics stock. Creative Planning raised its stake in AgeX Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:AGE) by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 72,360 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned 0.19% of AgeX Therapeutics worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 12.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AgeX Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics targeting human aging and degenerative diseases in the United States. The company's lead cell-based therapeutic candidates in development include AGEX-BAT1, a cell therapy product candidate for the treatment of various age-related metabolic disorders, such as Type II adult-onset diabetes and obesity; and AGEX-VASC1, a cell-based therapy to restore vascular support in aged ischemic tissues, such as peripheral vascular disease and ischemic heart disease.

