AgeX Therapeutics (NYSE:AGE) Trading Down 9.6%

AgeX Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:AGE – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 9.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.76 and last traded at $0.77. Approximately 11,774 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 22,631 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.85.
AgeX Therapeutics Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.65. The company has a market cap of $29.15 million, a P/E ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.71.
AgeX Therapeutics (NYSE:AGE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of AgeX Therapeutics
AgeX Therapeutics Company Profile
AgeX Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics targeting human aging and degenerative diseases in the United States. The company's lead cell-based therapeutic candidates in development include AGEX-BAT1, a cell therapy product candidate for the treatment of various age-related metabolic disorders, such as Type II adult-onset diabetes and obesity; and AGEX-VASC1, a cell-based therapy to restore vascular support in aged ischemic tissues, such as peripheral vascular disease and ischemic heart disease.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than AgeX Therapeutics
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- On Holding Slips Into A More Comfortable Price Point
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- 3 Growing Cannabis Stocks Ready To Bloom
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Will Meta’s Pullback Offer Buy Point After AI-Driven Surge?
Receive News & Ratings for AgeX Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AgeX Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.