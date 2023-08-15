Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.40-5.43 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.80-6.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.97 billion.

Several brokerages have recently commented on A. Citigroup cut their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Bank of America cut their target price on Agilent Technologies from $164.00 to $144.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. SVB Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $145.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Agilent Technologies from $174.00 to $144.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $150.88.

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock traded down $1.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $125.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,195,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,746,732. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $121.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.67. The firm has a market cap of $37.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.02. Agilent Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $113.28 and a fifty-two week high of $160.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.82%.

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $122,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,912,970. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of A. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.3% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,751 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 7.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,606 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 52.1% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,531,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,246,209,000 after purchasing an additional 261,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 10.8% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

