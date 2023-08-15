Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,795,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 81,186 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Agree Realty worth $397,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Agree Realty by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 8.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 15.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Agree Realty by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Agree Realty by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 13,423 shares during the last quarter.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $80.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. StockNews.com cut Agree Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Agree Realty in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Agree Realty from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Agree Realty currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.94.

Agree Realty Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ADC opened at $62.74 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.53. Agree Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $62.19 and a 52-week high of $80.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.45.

Agree Realty Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $0.243 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is currently 165.91%.

Insider Transactions at Agree Realty

In other Agree Realty news, COO Craig Erlich purchased 1,500 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $65.50 per share, with a total value of $98,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 32,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,105,890.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Agree Realty news, Chairman Richard Agree bought 11,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $62.95 per share, with a total value of $739,725.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 100,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,309,478.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Craig Erlich acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $65.50 per share, with a total value of $98,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 32,151 shares in the company, valued at $2,105,890.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 62,126 shares of company stock valued at $3,931,740. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Agree Realty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of March 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,908 properties, located in all 48 continental states and containing approximately 40.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.