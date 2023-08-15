Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 872,600 shares, a decline of 27.9% from the July 15th total of 1,210,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 686,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

In related news, EVP Alex A. Khatibi sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,570,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Yvette Hollingsworth Clark acquired 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.96 per share, with a total value of $98,696.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,733.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alex A. Khatibi sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,266 shares in the company, valued at $3,570,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Air Lease by 48.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,722,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $281,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180,549 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Air Lease by 141.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,714,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $165,846,000 after buying an additional 2,175,100 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Air Lease by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,446,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $243,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460,769 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Air Lease during the 1st quarter worth $58,077,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the 1st quarter worth $46,494,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AL opened at $41.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.81. Air Lease has a 12-month low of $30.08 and a 12-month high of $46.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 12th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 11th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.74%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AL. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air Lease in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on Air Lease from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. In addition, the company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

