Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU) Short Interest Up 8.7% in July

Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 839,800 shares, an increase of 8.7% from the July 15th total of 772,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 637,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Akumin

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Akumin by 1.2% in the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 3,710,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,119,000 after purchasing an additional 43,737 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Akumin by 27.6% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,569,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 338,900 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Akumin during the third quarter worth about $1,188,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Akumin by 365.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 684,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 537,537 shares during the period. Finally, Sona Asset Management US LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akumin in the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AKU shares. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Akumin from $0.50 to $0.25 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Clarus Securities restated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Akumin in a research report on Friday.

Akumin Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ AKU traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.13. 55,081 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,140. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Akumin has a 52-week low of $0.12 and a 52-week high of $2.31.

Akumin Company Profile

Akumin Inc provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radiology and Oncology. The company offers various medical imaging services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other diagnostic and interventional radiology procedures through owned and/or operated imaging locations.

