Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Short Interest Update

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,010,000 shares, an increase of 19.3% from the July 15th total of 4,200,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,660,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

In other news, CEO Benito Minicucci sold 5,000 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.73, for a total value of $243,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,579,877.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in Alaska Air Group by 1,873.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 671 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Alaska Air Group by 174.4% during the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Alaska Air Group by 279.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 595 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Alaska Air Group by 416.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 568 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. 79.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $91.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $58.50 to $64.25 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alaska Air Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.03.

Shares of NYSE:ALK traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,315,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,636,339. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.96. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Alaska Air Group has a fifty-two week low of $37.19 and a fifty-two week high of $57.18.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alaska Air Group will post 6.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operated airlines. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the United States, and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica, and Belize; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States and Canada.

