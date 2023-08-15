Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Stock Position Raised by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) by 111.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 699,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 368,107 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.55% of Alaska Air Group worth $29,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 174.8% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,974,216 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $84,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,861 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in Alaska Air Group by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 19,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Alaska Air Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,412,339 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $143,198,000 after buying an additional 23,436 shares in the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Alaska Air Group by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 409,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,600,000 after buying an additional 190,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Alaska Air Group by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 61,052 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after buying an additional 19,230 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Benito Minicucci sold 5,000 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.73, for a total value of $243,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,579,877.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

ALK traded down $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.69. The stock had a trading volume of 121,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,628,343. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 37.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.54. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.19 and a 12 month high of $57.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.96.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS. Analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 6.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ALK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $71.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $91.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.03.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operated airlines. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the United States, and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica, and Belize; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States and Canada.

