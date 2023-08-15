Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Friday.

Separately, Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a report on Tuesday, August 1st.

Get Alliance Resource Partners alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Alliance Resource Partners

Alliance Resource Partners Stock Performance

ARLP stock opened at $19.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.34. Alliance Resource Partners has a 1-year low of $17.05 and a 1-year high of $27.63.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The energy company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $641.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.11 million. Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 44.74% and a net margin of 28.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alliance Resource Partners will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alliance Resource Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.04%. Alliance Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.73%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alliance Resource Partners

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 20.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 96,225 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 16,170 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 12.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,110 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 23.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 177,438 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 33,635 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 4.6% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,149 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV grew its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 210.1% during the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 307,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,737,000 after acquiring an additional 208,000 shares during the last quarter. 22.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alliance Resource Partners

(Get Free Report)

Alliance Resource Partners LP is a natural resource company, which produces and markets coal to United States utilities and industrial users. It operates through the following segments: Illinois Basin, Appalachia, Minerals, and Other & Corporate. The Illinois Basin segment is comprised of Webster County coal’s Dotiki mining complex, Gibson mining complex, which includes the Gibson north mine and the Gibson south project, Hopkins County coal’s Elk Creek mining complex, White County coal’s Pattiki mining complex, Warrior’s mining complex, River View’s mining complex, the Sebree property and certain properties of Alliance Resource Properties and ARP Sebree LLC.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Resource Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Resource Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.