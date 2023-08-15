Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the technology company on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th.

Allied Motion Technologies has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Allied Motion Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 5.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Allied Motion Technologies to earn $2.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.1%.

Allied Motion Technologies Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of AMOT stock opened at $32.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $523.75 million, a P/E ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 1.53. Allied Motion Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $25.14 and a fifty-two week high of $44.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allied Motion Technologies

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Allied Motion Technologies by 194.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 917 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies during the first quarter worth about $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 167.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Allied Motion Technologies by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in Allied Motion Technologies by 74.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. 61.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMOT. TheStreet downgraded shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised Allied Motion Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd.

Allied Motion Technologies Company Profile

Allied Motion Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems for various industries worldwide. The company offers brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gearmotors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers, optical encoders, active and passive filters, input/output modules, industrial communications gateways, light-weighting technologies, and other controlled motion-related products.

