Allred Capital Management LLC Has $1.60 Million Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Allred Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. RTX comprises 0.8% of Allred Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in RTX in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in RTX by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Rebalance LLC purchased a new stake in RTX in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RTX in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded down $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.97. 825,377 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,116,911. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.97. RTX Co. has a 52-week low of $80.27 and a 52-week high of $108.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.18 and its 200-day moving average is $96.73.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. RTX’s payout ratio is presently 62.60%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RTX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RTX in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of RTX from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (down from $110.00) on shares of RTX in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of RTX from $117.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.33.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

