Allred Capital Management LLC Purchases 576 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Allred Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 576 shares during the quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 6.7% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 1.1% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. United Bank grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 46,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 136.3% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 36,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 21,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Pfizer by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,337,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,238,000 after buying an additional 79,887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.35.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded down $0.33 on Tuesday, hitting $35.74. The company had a trading volume of 4,031,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,264,221. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.65 and a 52-week high of $54.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.04 and a 200 day moving average of $39.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $201.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.60.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The company had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.62%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

