Allred Capital Management LLC Purchases 809 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Allred Capital Management LLC increased its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 8.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 809 shares during the quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altrius Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 92,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 16,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Shayne & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Shayne & CO. LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 49,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 39,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. 67.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of Bank of America stock traded down $0.77 on Tuesday, reaching $30.16. The company had a trading volume of 12,528,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,620,141. The firm has a market cap of $239.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.32. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $26.32 and a 1 year high of $38.60.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.97%. The firm had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, June 30th. UBS Group increased their price target on Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Bank of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Bank of America from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.26.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BAC

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $2,449,332.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 353,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,143,007.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Bank of America news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $2,364,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,836,455.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $2,449,332.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 353,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,143,007.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Bank of America

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.