Allred Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Allred Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,526 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LOW. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 6,075 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 3,360 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.5% in the first quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.6% during the first quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,993 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% during the first quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 16,932 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,386,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 73.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LOW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $205.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.08.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

LOW traded down $1.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $224.13. The stock had a trading volume of 597,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,843,662. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.09. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $176.50 and a 1-year high of $237.21.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $22.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.68 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.65% and a negative return on equity of 68.42%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 25th. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.84%.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total value of $2,668,043.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,666,169. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Articles

