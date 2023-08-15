Allred Capital Management LLC Sells 50 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Allred Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,377 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Boeing by 109,667.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,058,456,000 after acquiring an additional 16,041,103 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 734.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,359,740 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $926,140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,837,422 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,321,871 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,585,234,000 after buying an additional 872,795 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at $135,429,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 13,008.8% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 686,246 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $130,646,000 after acquiring an additional 681,011 shares in the last quarter. 60.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Insider Transactions at Boeing

In other Boeing news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $2,026,145.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,124,614.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 850 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $237.00 per share, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at $892,779. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $2,026,145.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,124,614.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America raised shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Boeing from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.07.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Boeing

Boeing Stock Performance

BA traded down $4.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $232.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,202,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,787,210. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $120.99 and a 12-month high of $243.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $219.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.16. The stock has a market cap of $139.76 billion, a PE ratio of -31.61 and a beta of 1.41.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.