Amaze World (AMZE) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $48.18 Million

Amaze World (AMZE) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. Over the last seven days, Amaze World has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar. Amaze World has a total market capitalization of $48.18 million and approximately $25,537.23 worth of Amaze World was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Amaze World token can currently be bought for $0.89 or 0.00003326 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Amaze World

Amaze World’s genesis date was November 7th, 2021. Amaze World’s total supply is 90,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,000,000 tokens. Amaze World’s official message board is medium.com/@khushalim.uirpl/harnessing-the-power-of-blockchain-into-the-travel-industry-f8fcb52fa63e. Amaze World’s official website is amaze-world.com. The Reddit community for Amaze World is https://reddit.com/r/theamazeworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Amaze World’s official Twitter account is @theamazeworld.

Amaze World Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Amaze World is designed to create a smooth travel booking experience that incorporates decentralized blockchain technology and reward incentives through AMZE tokens.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amaze World directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amaze World should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Amaze World using one of the exchanges listed above.

