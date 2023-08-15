Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.

Separately, Compass Point raised shares of Ambac Financial Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Ambac Financial Group Price Performance

AMBC opened at $13.70 on Friday. Ambac Financial Group has a 1 year low of $12.03 and a 1 year high of $17.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $620.66 million, a PE ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.13.

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.13. Ambac Financial Group had a return on equity of 46.53% and a net margin of 109.98%. The firm had revenue of $62.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ambac Financial Group will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ambac Financial Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Ambac Financial Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 148,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 75.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ambac Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Ambac Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial services holding company. It operates three businesses: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Insurance Distribution, and Legacy Financial Guarantee (LFG) Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance business provides specialty property and casualty program insurance with a focus commercial and personal liability risks.

