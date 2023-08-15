Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the health services provider’s stock.

AMED has been the topic of several other reports. SVB Securities reduced their price target on Amedisys from $96.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Benchmark lowered shares of Amedisys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Amedisys from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $84.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $97.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $109.60.

Amedisys Price Performance

AMED stock opened at $92.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Amedisys has a 1 year low of $69.36 and a 1 year high of $128.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.43 and a 200 day moving average of $85.47. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,325.19, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.04.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The health services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.28. Amedisys had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 0.10%. The firm had revenue of $552.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amedisys will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Amedisys

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMED. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Amedisys by 304.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 295 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Amedisys during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Amedisys during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Amedisys during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Amedisys by 161.5% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 680 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

