American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Short Interest Up 12.0% in July

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,440,000 shares, an increase of 12.0% from the July 15th total of 6,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Electric Power

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AEP. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 91.9% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.74% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Stock Down 1.4 %

AEP opened at $80.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $41.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.45. American Electric Power has a 1 year low of $79.70 and a 1 year high of $105.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.61.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.70 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 10.20%. The firm's revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that American Electric Power will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AEP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $96.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. UBS Group downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.57.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

