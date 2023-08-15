American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co Sells 1,287,692 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 53.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,137,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,287,692 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 7.4% of American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co owned 0.85% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $103,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 124,827.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 91,796,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,674,205,000 after buying an additional 91,723,231 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $149,997,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,462,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,269,000 after acquiring an additional 664,589 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,872,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,180,000 after acquiring an additional 556,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 43.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,331,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,779,000 after acquiring an additional 402,511 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWP stock traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $95.09. The company had a trading volume of 234,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,701. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $75.88 and a twelve month high of $100.93. The company has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.27.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

