American Money Management LLC Has $1.60 Million Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

American Money Management LLC lessened its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. American Money Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LLY. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 4.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 614,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,008,000 after acquiring an additional 25,179 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.7% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 39.9% in the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 42,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,633,000 after purchasing an additional 12,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BHK Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 37.0% in the first quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.62, for a total value of $275,772.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,028,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,141,787,549.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Johna Norton sold 1,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.29, for a total value of $731,745.63. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,111,094.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.62, for a total transaction of $275,772.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,028,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,141,787,549.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 754,417 shares of company stock worth $357,553,862 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

LLY stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $537.48. 415,025 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,064,141. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $296.32 and a one year high of $542.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $510.22 billion, a PE ratio of 74.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $460.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $400.61.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.13. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 22.01%. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is 62.87%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LLY. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $447.00 to $498.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $565.00 to $633.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $375.00 to $500.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $517.00.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

