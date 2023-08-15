Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Texas Roadhouse (TXRH)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ: TXRH):

8/3/2023 – Texas Roadhouse was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/28/2023 – Texas Roadhouse had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $123.00 price target on the stock.

7/28/2023 – Texas Roadhouse had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They now have a $115.00 price target on the stock.

7/28/2023 – Texas Roadhouse had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $131.00 to $142.00.

7/28/2023 – Texas Roadhouse had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $135.00 to $128.00.

7/28/2023 – Texas Roadhouse had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $110.00 to $108.00.

7/26/2023 – Texas Roadhouse was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/21/2023 – Texas Roadhouse had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $125.00 to $144.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/19/2023 – Texas Roadhouse is now covered by analysts at Guggenheim. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock.

7/18/2023 – Texas Roadhouse had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $120.00 to $127.00.

7/17/2023 – Texas Roadhouse is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set an “overweight” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock.

7/14/2023 – Texas Roadhouse had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $112.00 to $115.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/12/2023 – Texas Roadhouse had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $104.00 to $109.00.

6/29/2023 – Texas Roadhouse had its “reiterates” rating reaffirmed by analysts at 888 Holdings plc.

6/26/2023 – Texas Roadhouse had its “initiates” rating reaffirmed by analysts at VNET Group, Inc..

6/26/2023 – Texas Roadhouse is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TXRH traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.32. 208,021 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 972,672. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.96. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.29 and a 52-week high of $118.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $111.21 and its 200-day moving average is $108.48.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.01. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 27.77%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Texas Roadhouse

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.93%.

In related news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.88, for a total value of $217,760.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,340,564. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $287,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 94,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,904,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.88, for a total value of $217,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,340,564. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Texas Roadhouse

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TXRH. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 3,049 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 3.1% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,668 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

