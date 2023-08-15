Analysts Set Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Price Target at $254.25

Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $251.75.

LH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $265.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $247.41 to $231.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $255.00 to $251.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LH

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE LH opened at $217.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $220.56 and a 200-day moving average of $226.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 1.07. Laboratory Co. of America has a 52 week low of $166.93 and a 52 week high of $222.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America will post 13.69 EPS for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 7th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.07%.

Insider Activity at Laboratory Co. of America

In related news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total value of $1,057,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,231,731.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.91, for a total transaction of $932,713.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,808,116.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total value of $1,057,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,231,731.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,012 shares of company stock valued at $2,366,598. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Laboratory Co. of America

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 131 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

About Laboratory Co. of America

(Get Free Report

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.