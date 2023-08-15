Analysts Set NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) Target Price at $16.83

Shares of NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.83.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

In other news, Director William Young purchased 35,400 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.69 per share, with a total value of $201,426.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,723. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director William Young acquired 35,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.69 per share, for a total transaction of $201,426.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 46,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,723. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO R Bradley Gray acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.80 per share, for a total transaction of $174,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 338,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,962,691. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 80,400 shares of company stock valued at $461,826 over the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NSTG. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in NanoString Technologies by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,988,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,203,000 after buying an additional 228,780 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP increased its stake in NanoString Technologies by 194.6% in the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 2,057,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,396,000 after buying an additional 1,359,000 shares during the last quarter. Prosight Management LP acquired a new stake in NanoString Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,100,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in NanoString Technologies by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,655,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,531,000 after buying an additional 44,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its stake in NanoString Technologies by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,617,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,216,000 after buying an additional 434,081 shares during the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NSTG opened at $3.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $145.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.33 and a 200-day moving average of $7.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.67. NanoString Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.93 and a 1-year high of $17.43.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $44.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.45 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 548.25% and a negative net margin of 115.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.85) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that NanoString Technologies will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technology for scientific and clinical information in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

