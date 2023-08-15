Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:AAUKF) Announces Dividend of $0.55

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:AAUKF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of 0.55 per share on Tuesday, September 26th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th.
Anglo American Stock Down 2.0 %
OTCMKTS:AAUKF opened at $26.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.26. Anglo American has a fifty-two week low of $26.50 and a fifty-two week high of $45.28.
About Anglo American
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Anglo American
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Will Cloudflare See Sunny Skies On Continued Revenue Growth?
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Qualcomm: 2 Reasons To Like It and 1 To Avoid
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Booking Holdings Travels to New Highs Ahead of the Holidays
Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.