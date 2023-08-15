AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) Short Interest Update

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,820,000 shares, a growth of 21.6% from the July 15th total of 5,610,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AngloGold Ashanti

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 89.1% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,475 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in AngloGold Ashanti during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 498.6% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,041 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

Get AngloGold Ashanti alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Investec downgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

AngloGold Ashanti Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of AU traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $17.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,878,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,928,698. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.40. AngloGold Ashanti has a 12-month low of $11.94 and a 12-month high of $30.26.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 23rd. The mining company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AngloGold Ashanti will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. The company explores for gold. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania. The company also owns 100% interest in the Iduapriem mine which covers 137 square kilometers located in the western region of Ghana; Obuasi project located in Ghana; AGA Mineração in Brazil; Serra Grande located in central Brazil in the state of Goiás; Greenfield Projects in the Beatty district in Nevada; and Sunrise Dam in Australia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AngloGold Ashanti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngloGold Ashanti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.