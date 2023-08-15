Ansell Limited (OTCMKTS:ANSLY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.98 Per Share

Ansell Limited (OTCMKTS:ANSLY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 15th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.982 per share on Friday, September 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. This is a positive change from Ansell’s previous dividend of $0.75.
Ansell Stock Performance
ANSLY remained flat at $61.70 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 264 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,332. Ansell has a 12 month low of $61.70 and a 12 month high of $82.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.15.
Ansell Company Profile
