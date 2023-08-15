Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $50.63

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $50.63 and last traded at $50.61, with a volume of 99073 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Apogee Enterprises from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Apogee Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Get Apogee Enterprises alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises Trading Up 1.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.64 and its 200-day moving average is $44.16.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.15. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 7.26%. The business had revenue of $361.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.60 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apogee Enterprises Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 11th. Apogee Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 20.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apogee Enterprises news, insider Jane Marie Boyce sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.42, for a total value of $687,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,603 shares in the company, valued at $2,020,234.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Apogee Enterprises news, insider Meghan Marie Elliott sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total value of $72,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,977 shares in the company, valued at $1,200,144.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jane Marie Boyce sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.42, for a total value of $687,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,020,234.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,727 shares of company stock worth $934,648 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apogee Enterprises

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APOG. Point72 Middle East FZE increased its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE now owns 4,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,412,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Apogee Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth $1,245,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in Apogee Enterprises by 142.4% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 16,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 9,986 shares during the period. 88.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and installs custom glass and aluminum windows, curtainwalls, storefront, and entrance systems for the exterior of buildings primarily in the commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential construction sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.