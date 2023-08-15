Apollo Currency (APL) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $3.00 Million

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 15th. Apollo Currency has a market capitalization of $3.00 million and approximately $525,924.80 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded down 8.5% against the dollar. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Apollo Currency alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00040470 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00027704 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00013127 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000190 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00004401 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003984 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000129 BTC.

About Apollo Currency

Apollo Currency (APL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Apollo Currency is apollofintech.medium.com. Apollo Currency’s official website is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency.

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo Fintech is a leading blockchain and fintech company that provides advanced solutions for financial transactions and digital asset management. They focus on a scalable blockchain platform with smart contracts and innovative consensus protocols for efficient decentralized applications. Apollo Currency (APL) is their native cryptocurrency, used for secure and private transactions while facilitating various financial services within their ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollo Currency should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Apollo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Apollo Currency Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apollo Currency and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.