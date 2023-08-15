Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Short Interest Up 20.2% in July

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 470,700 shares, a growth of 20.2% from the July 15th total of 391,500 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 167,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 1,655 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $215,166.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 316,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,156,355.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. 92.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AIT stock traded down $2.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $152.48. The stock had a trading volume of 243,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,907. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 12-month low of $96.43 and a 12-month high of $156.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $142.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.22.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.18. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 25.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.84%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AIT. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $161.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $162.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates through two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

