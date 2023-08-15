Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC Has $973,000 Stock Position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 41.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 722 shares during the quarter. First Citizens BancShares comprises approximately 0.9% of Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tredje AP fonden grew its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 2,629 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 130.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 16,057 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,625,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 470.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 26.1% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,214 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,153 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other First Citizens BancShares news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. purchased 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,233.13 per share, for a total transaction of $4,562,581.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,023,009.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. purchased 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,233.13 per share, with a total value of $4,562,581.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 97,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,023,009.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Ellen R. Alemany sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,500.28, for a total transaction of $2,250,420.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 17,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,650,287.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on FCNCA. StockNews.com raised First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on First Citizens BancShares from $1,490.00 to $1,780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,775.00 price objective on the stock.

First Citizens BancShares Price Performance

Shares of FCNCA traded down $43.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,417.34. 36,279 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,011. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.98. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a one year low of $505.84 and a one year high of $1,512.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,336.72 and a 200 day moving average of $1,066.71.

First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is 0.41%.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

