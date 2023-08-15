Archer Investment Corp Buys 1,200 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Free Report) by 2,727.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,244 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFG. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 35.1% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 8,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 8.5% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 35,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $349,000. Finally, Tredje AP fonden lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 74,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares during the last quarter. 74.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on PFG shares. StockNews.com upgraded Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of Principal Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.46.

Principal Financial Group Trading Down 0.3 %

PFG opened at $77.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.30. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.17 and a 12 month high of $96.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.63.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.13). Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.57%.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc engages in the investment management offering business. It offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients. It operates its business through following segments: Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, U.S.

