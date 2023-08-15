Archer Investment Corp Has $229,000 Stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Archer Investment Corp reduced its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 48.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,828 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 738.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the period.
First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Price Performance
Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers stock opened at $48.64 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.70. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a one year low of $38.34 and a one year high of $49.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15.
First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Increases Dividend
About First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers
The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
