Archer Investment Corp Makes New $73,000 Investment in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 33.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 47.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of RGA opened at $140.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $141.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.52. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $120.29 and a 12-month high of $153.35.

Reinsurance Group of America Increases Dividend

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $4.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 17.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This is an increase from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is 22.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $170.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $170.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $144.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.45.

Read Our Latest Report on Reinsurance Group of America

Insider Transactions at Reinsurance Group of America

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,952 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total value of $292,858.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,919.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

About Reinsurance Group of America

(Free Report)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.