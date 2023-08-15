Archer Investment Corp Takes Position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hubbell by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,454,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,002,421,000 after purchasing an additional 23,865 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Hubbell by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,582,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $606,003,000 after purchasing an additional 301,775 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Hubbell by 133.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,543,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,646,000 after purchasing an additional 883,272 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Hubbell by 4.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,491,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $274,061,000 after purchasing an additional 59,128 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Hubbell by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 852,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $199,938,000 after purchasing an additional 24,273 shares during the period. 89.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hubbell Stock Up 1.1 %

HUBB opened at $310.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52 week low of $204.01 and a 52 week high of $340.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $319.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $275.60.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 12.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 15.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.24%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 5,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.12, for a total transaction of $1,851,737.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,266,075.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 5,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.12, for a total value of $1,851,737.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,266,075.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO William R. Sperry sold 4,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.72, for a total value of $1,267,428.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,773 shares in the company, valued at $16,555,945.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,228 shares of company stock valued at $3,839,856. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HUBB shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Hubbell from $287.00 to $318.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Mizuho increased their target price on Hubbell from $300.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded Hubbell from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Hubbell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hubbell currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $265.17.

About Hubbell

(Free Report)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

See Also

