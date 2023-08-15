Argent Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Argent Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 193,673 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $17,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in Oracle by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 4,285 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Oracle by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,421,534 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $132,089,000 after acquiring an additional 30,976 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of Oracle by 16.3% in the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 129,805 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $12,061,000 after purchasing an additional 18,234 shares during the period. Finally, 1834 Investment Advisors Co. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter worth about $1,876,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of ORCL traded up $1.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $117.47. 4,071,190 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,401,108. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $127.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $318.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.76 and its 200 day moving average is $101.27.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.74 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 17.02%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In related news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total transaction of $211,662,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,145,732,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,576,328,095.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.83, for a total transaction of $10,694,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 87,473 shares in the company, valued at $10,394,416.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total value of $211,662,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,145,732,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,576,328,095.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,175,443 shares of company stock valued at $510,658,596. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ORCL. StockNews.com lowered shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Oracle from $96.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $86.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on Oracle from $113.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Oracle from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.37.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ORCL

Oracle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.