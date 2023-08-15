Argent Capital Management LLC Has $2.73 Million Stock Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,198 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $2,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MOH. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.77, for a total transaction of $3,784,625.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,973 shares in the company, valued at $19,671,875.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.25, for a total transaction of $217,803.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,104,831.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.77, for a total value of $3,784,625.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,671,875.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,246 shares of company stock valued at $5,247,256 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of MOH traded down $2.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $316.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,240. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $256.19 and a 1-year high of $374.00. The stock has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $298.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $289.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $5.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.60. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 35.87% and a net margin of 2.81%. The company had revenue of $8.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on MOH. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $380.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com raised Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $365.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $340.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $350.92.

Molina Healthcare Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

