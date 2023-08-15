Argent Capital Management LLC Has $22.41 Million Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 36.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,723 shares during the quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $22,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1,250.0% in the 1st quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE APD traded down $6.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $284.66. The stock had a trading volume of 196,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,513. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $224.75 and a 12 month high of $328.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $63.24 billion, a PE ratio of 29.27, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $292.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $287.12.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 71.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on APD shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $322.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.93.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Featured Stories

