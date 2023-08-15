Argent Capital Management LLC Has $42.65 Million Stock Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Argent Capital Management LLC cut its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 31.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 293,487 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 136,443 shares during the period. AMETEK accounts for approximately 1.5% of Argent Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Argent Capital Management LLC owned about 0.13% of AMETEK worth $42,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AME. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in AMETEK by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 84,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,251,000 after acquiring an additional 9,510 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in AMETEK in the 1st quarter valued at about $591,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMETEK Price Performance

Shares of AME traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $156.63. 164,841 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 980,800. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $157.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.46. The company has a market cap of $36.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.87 and a 1 year high of $164.75.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.05. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 13th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.73%.

Insider Transactions at AMETEK

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,565 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.37, for a total transaction of $250,979.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,117,246.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on AME. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $161.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of AMETEK from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of AMETEK from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of AMETEK from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.29.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

