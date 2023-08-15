Argent Capital Management LLC Has $60.73 Million Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Argent Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 621,706 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,440 shares during the period. D.R. Horton comprises 2.1% of Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $60,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 13,083 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 490 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 7,728 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,848 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total value of $4,486,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,451,498.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total value of $4,486,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,451,498.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total value of $3,769,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,115 shares in the company, valued at $25,813,938.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 73,639 shares of company stock valued at $8,464,522. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

D.R. Horton Trading Up 2.4 %

DHI traded up $2.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $126.26. 2,187,966 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,971,716. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.54. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.01 and a 1-year high of $132.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $122.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The construction company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.27 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 14.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 7.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on DHI. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Friday, July 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $134.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. BTIG Research lifted their price target on D.R. Horton from $139.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton Company Profile

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.