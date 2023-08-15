Argent Capital Management LLC Has $79.65 Million Stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Argent Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 859,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,507 shares during the period. Booz Allen Hamilton accounts for about 2.8% of Argent Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Argent Capital Management LLC owned 0.65% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $79,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BAH. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 281.5% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 412 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 511 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 82.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 568 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. 89.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Booz Allen Hamilton

In other news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 20,000 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $2,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 610,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,208,765. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 20,000 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $2,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 610,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,208,765. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,064 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $557,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 71,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,882,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,920 shares of company stock valued at $13,140,062 in the last quarter. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Price Performance

NYSE BAH traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $122.34. 194,204 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 993,983. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $87.99 and a 12 month high of $125.19. The stock has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a PE ratio of 55.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.28.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 58.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on BAH shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $123.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

