Argent Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,830 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 312 shares during the quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Medpace worth $3,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Medpace during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Medpace during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Medpace by 361.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Medpace during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Medpace during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MEDP. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Medpace from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Medpace from $215.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. 22nd Century Group reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Medpace in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Medpace from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $267.67.

In other Medpace news, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 21,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.39, for a total transaction of $5,558,421.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 14,854 shares in the company, valued at $3,778,709.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 49,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total value of $10,898,284.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,233,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,376,562,246.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 21,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.39, for a total transaction of $5,558,421.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 14,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,778,709.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,197 shares of company stock worth $18,241,706 over the last 90 days. 25.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MEDP traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $264.91. 51,303 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,414. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.30 and a 1 year high of $269.43. The stock has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.73 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $239.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.70.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $460.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.75 million. Medpace had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 72.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

